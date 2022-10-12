Taipei MRT to provide free sanitary pads on request at 20 stations on trial basis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei MRT will provide free sanitary pads at 20 stations on a trial basis, beginning Nov. 1, CNA cited Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) as saying.

Many Taipei city councilors have suggested that Taipei MRT provide free menstrual pads. In response, TRTC said that following study and evaluation, they have decided to try out the policy, and menstrual pads will be available on request at station information kiosks.

The 20 stations have been chosen for the tryout due to their large passenger volumes, the TRTC said. The 20 stations include Taipei Main Station, Taipei City Hall Station, Ximen Station, Banqiao Station, Zhongshan Station, Zhongxiao Fuxing Station (the Blue Line), Xinpu Station, Zhongxiao Dunhua Station, Dingxi Station, Songjiang Nanjing Station, Tamsui Station, Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station, Guting Station, Shipai Station, Nanjing Fuxing Station (the Green Line), Jiangzicui Station, Zhongxiao Xingsheng Station, Xingtian Temple Station, Fuzhong Station, and Yuanshan Station.

The policy is subject to adjustment based on the trial results and feedback from the public, TRTC said, per CNA.