Taiwan High Speed Rail offers 30% discount on ‘One-Way Tickets’ for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced in a press release issued on Wednesday (Oct. 12) that it will offer international travelers 30% discounts on “One-Way Tickets” from now until Nov. 30 amid the opening of Taiwan’s borders. The original discount was 20%.

The One-Way Tickets launched by THSR in 2015 are only sold to short-term international travelers, and the tickets have become their best transfer choice after arriving in Taiwan, the company said. Foreigners planning to travel to Taiwan can purchase One-Way Tickets through THSR’s overseas and domestic agents and then use the tickets in the 90 days following the purchase, according to the release.

After purchasing the tickets, oncoming foreign passengers should book their seats in advance via the THSR Pass website, obtain the booking number, and then collect the tickets at any THSR station in Taiwan by presenting their booking number, passports, and entry documents before boarding the train.



In addition to the One-Way Tickets, international travelers can also opt to purchase the THSR Pass or the THSR&TRA Joint Pass according to their travel schedules and needs, as these passes will allow them to explore the country and experience local culture during their short stay, per the release.

The THSR Pass will allow foreign passengers unlimited rides on THSR trains within the designated days, while the THSR&TRA Joint Pass will allow them unlimited rides on designated Taiwan Railway trains and limited rides on THSR trains within the designated period. For more detailed information about these three flexible travel deals, which are exclusive to foreign passengers, visit the THSR Pass website.