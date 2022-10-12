Alexa
Economics minister emphasizes global benefits of Taiwan Strait stability

Minister Wang Mei-hua tours the US to promote Taiwan technology, supply chain stability

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/12 16:55
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (third left) with former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (fourth left) on a visit to the U.S. 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (third left) with former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (fourth left) on a visit to the U.S.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait benefits the United States and even the whole world, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

The minister was on an Oct. 9-16 tour of the U.S. which included participation in the first in-person U.S.-Taiwan Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework (TTIC) meeting, visits to a “Taiwan Image” exhibition and to Silicon Valley, and discussions with officials, academics, and business leaders.

Taiwan had achieved high visibility thanks to its semiconductor industry, which safeguarded stability in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said. She added that Taiwan supplying technology products benefited the U.S. and even the whole global community, the Liberty Times reported.

Commenting on the likelihood of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, Wang said the country is located on one of the busiest air and sea routes in the world. A blockade would also affect trade and transportation in Japan and South Korea, she added.

Even China benefited from cross-strait peace and stability, as its factories receive parts from Taiwan for smartphones and computers, according to Wang. Participants at a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) forum she attended reportedly showed a strong interest in how the current tension between the two countries is affecting international supply chains.
