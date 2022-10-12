Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek posts US$1.78 billion in September sales

September sales were the company’s second highest monthly figure ever

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/12 16:31
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek recorded its second highest monthly sales total ever in September.

MediaTek saw sales of NT$56.57 billion (US$1.78 billion) in September, which represented a 26.56% increase from the month prior and a year-on-year bump of 18.09%, according to CNA. The September figure was second only to March’s NT$59.18 billion in sales.

Third quarter sales came in at NT$142.16 billion, representing an 8.71% drop compared to Q2, mainly due to clients adjusting inventory, CNA said. Meanwhile, consolidated sales through the first three quarters this year were NT$440.60 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.79%.

The company said that it expects inventory adjustment to last for two to three quarters and revised down this year’s revenue growth to between 17% and 19% from an original forecast of 20%.
MediaTek
MediaTek September sales

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek to switch offices to renewable energy by 2030
Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek to switch offices to renewable energy by 2030
2022/09/27 16:00
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
2022/09/12 16:27
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
2022/09/08 15:42
Taiwan’s Asus to launch gaming phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus
Taiwan’s Asus to launch gaming phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus
2022/08/30 16:00
Taiwan’s MediaTek and Intel to develop digital TV, WiFi chips
Taiwan’s MediaTek and Intel to develop digital TV, WiFi chips
2022/08/01 11:39