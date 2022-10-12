Taiwan’s MediaTek posts US$1.78 billion in September sales

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek recorded its second highest monthly sales total ever in September.

MediaTek saw sales of NT$56.57 billion (US$1.78 billion) in September, which represented a 26.56% increase from the month prior and a year-on-year bump of 18.09%, according to CNA. The September figure was second only to March’s NT$59.18 billion in sales.

Third quarter sales came in at NT$142.16 billion, representing an 8.71% drop compared to Q2, mainly due to clients adjusting inventory, CNA said. Meanwhile, consolidated sales through the first three quarters this year were NT$440.60 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.79%.

The company said that it expects inventory adjustment to last for two to three quarters and revised down this year’s revenue growth to between 17% and 19% from an original forecast of 20%.