Germany delivers air defense system to Ukraine

Germany delivered the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who announced the arrival on Twitter.

Reznikov added more US-made NASAMS are also being delivered, saying the weapons systems will usher in a "new era of air defense."

"There is a moral imperative to protect the sky over (Ukraine) in order to save our people," Reznikov added.

Germany

The long-promised systems, which are capable of protecting an entire city, were originally slated to be delivered at the end of the year.

Monday's deadly Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, however, have sped up the delivery timeline.

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defense systems quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday. "Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population," the statement added.

The IRIS-T SLM can defend from approaching missiles at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers and a distance up to 40 kilometers.

NATO allies, and partners aim to boost Kyiv's air defense

A US-led coalition of some 50 countries known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet in Brussels on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting.

The United States ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, told the Reuters news agency the focus would be on providing more air defense systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid.

He specifically asked the leaders of the Group of seven nations on Tuesday for more air defense capabilities.

The US said it was speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defences to Ukraine.

