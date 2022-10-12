Taiwan lists '0+7' rules for arrivals that start Oct. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan prepares to end its quarantine rules for inbound passengers on Thursday (Oct. 13), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 12) announced the new "0+7" scheme.

On Thursday, Taiwan will end its "3+4" requirement that arriving passengers must undergo three days of quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring. Instead, it will begin the "0+7" formula, which eliminates quarantine in favor of seven days of self-health monitoring.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the CECC announced its new "0+7" plan which includes the following regulations:

Basic rules:

1. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test. Those who are a contact of a COVID case should also take a rapid antigen test.

2. Self-health monitoring site must be the home of the arriving passenger, hotel, or residence of relatives or friends where the "one person per room" (with separate bathroom) principle can be followed.

3. Try to avoid contact with people at high risk of developing severe illness, including the elderly aged 65 and over and children aged six and under, as well as immunocompromised persons.

4. Arriving passengers experiencing symptoms should rest in their accommodation and take a rapid antigen test. If they receive a positive result, they should avoid using public transportation and wear a mask at all times when seeking medical attention.

5. People undergoing self-health monitoring are barred from going to a hospital to accompany or visit a patient. It is also recommended that they postpone medical treatment or examinations for non-urgent needs, and avoid going to long-term care institutions.

Venturing out:

1. When going out, people undergoing self-health monitoring must follow all CECC guidelines.

2. If a traveler needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

3. When stepping out and going to work or school during this period, people are to wear a mask at all times and maintain proper social distancing. However, they are allowed to take off their mask when eating and drinking in public and in restaurants, but the mask must be immediately worn again after finishing a meal.

4. When dining out, eat by oneself or with specific, known individuals. When leaving one's seat and after finishing the meal, wear a mask immediately.

If COVID test is positive:

1. Seek medical attention as soon as possible. It is permissible to seek a consultation with a physician through telemedicine. Transportation to a clinic can be arranged by relatives or friends, the local health department, or an institution responsible for home care.

2. Positive cases with mild symptoms can commence home care in enhanced quarantine hotels, quarantine centers, or their original self-health monitoring accommodations. However, they are not allowed to stay in regular hotels.

3. In the event a person requires transportation to a hospital, they can drive a car, ride a scooter, walk, be transported by their friends or relatives, or contact the local health department for assistance. When seeking medical attention, symptomatic people should wear a mask at all times and avoid public transportation.