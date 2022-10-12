Report suggests Chinese fabric in supply chain of bulletproof vests for Taiwan army

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The defense ministry said on Wednesday (Oct. 12) that it is taking legal procedures against contractors allegedly sourcing fabric from China to make bullet-resistant vests for the Taiwanese army.

Mirror Media reported that Gong Wei Defense, a Taiwanese company dedicated to producing military gear, procured materials from a Chinese firm for the manufacture of bulletproof vests for Taiwan. Gong Wei is a subcontractor of Tatung Company, which won a tender in 2018 from the Armaments Bureau to provide the textiles for the vests.

The report provided details of a deal allegedly inked between Gong Wei and Yangzhou-based Jiangsu Zhongyi Special Fiber Co. on Jan. 24, 2019. The amount of fabric procured appears identical to that of the tender for the Taiwanese military.

Mirror Media also questioned if Tatung made windfall profits through the contract. It suggested that Tatung secured the deal from the Taiwanese government at a sum of NT$240 million (US$7.54 million) while subcontracting it to Gong Wei at NT$71.9 million, a huge gap that it said looked suspicious.

The textiles from China allegedly failed to pass inspection by the Armaments Bureau in 2019 due to their origin, which resulted in a lawsuit, the report said, citing sources.

The defense ministry said in a statement that it took delivery of certified, locally-produced fabric only, while multiple inspections have been conducted to ensure no foul play was involved in the case. Relevant contractors have been held liable for violations including importing materials from China, it has been confirmed.