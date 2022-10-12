Taiwan reports 52,338 local COVID cases, 37 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 12) announced 52,338 cases, a 4.6% decrease from the same day last week.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 67 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 6,997,376. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,657.

Local cases

The local cases include 24,489 males, 27,831 females, and 18 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Monday included 25 males and 12 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 34 had a history of chronic disease, and 25 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 3 to Oct. 9 and the dates of death were from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10.

Imported cases

The 67 imported cases included 28 males and 39 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,997,376 cases, of which 6,961,755 were local and 35,567 were imported. Thus far, 11,657 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.