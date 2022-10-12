Alexa
World Music Festival in Taiwan presents 23 musical acts

Event-goers can do yoga while enjoying live music

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News
2022/10/12 14:31
World Music Festival in Taiwan takes place in 2019. (WMF@TW photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Music Festival in Taiwan (WMF@TW) will present 23 musical acts performing on two main stages beginning on Friday (Oct. 14).

The outdoor music festival was canceled in 2020 and returned in 2021 on a smaller scale because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the sixth edition is slated to take place at Dajia Riverside Park for three days.

Over 20 groups of international artists and award-winning Taiwanese singers will perform, including Estonian duo Puuluup, Australian jazz singer Caiti Baker, Malaysian singer-songwriter Alena Murang, Taiwanese Indigenous musician Ilid Kaolo (以莉高露), Chen Jiannian (陳建年) from the Puyuma Tribe, and Amis singer Usay Kawlu (舞思愛).

The organizer, Wind Music, also rolled out a number of activities for festival-goers, such as doing yoga when listening to YK Band’s live performance, as well as collaborative performances including Hakka singer Huang Pei-shu (黃珮舒) performing with the Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

Additionally, there will be a singing contest for students, international artists will host dancing and singing workshops, and food and drinks will be available in the market. Advance tickets are available until Thursday and general tickets are here.

(WMF@TW website screenshot)
