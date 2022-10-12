Vietnamese woman busted for illegal plastic surgeries in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese immigrant has been fined NT$360,000 (US$11,295) after she was found to be performing illegal plastic surgery procedures such as breast surgery and rhinoplasty from an apartment building in Taoyuan City.

According to the National Immigration Agency (NIA), a 37-year-old Vietnamese woman surnamed Wu (吳), who was self-taught in hairdressing and cosmetology, set up a studio in an apartment complex in Taoyuan City that provided illegal breast enhancement, rhinoplasty, double eyelid surgery, and hyaluronic acid and Botox injections, reported UDN. However, some customers who allegedly underwent these procedures were dissatisfied with the results and asked Wu for compensation.

Wu reportedly refused to provide compensation and blocked them on social media. This prompted them to report her clinic to authorities, who commenced an investigation.

After several months of searching for evidence, the New Taipei City Specialized Operation Brigade of the NIA confirmed that Wu had been violating the law. In April, it applied for an arrest warrant with the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office and a search warrant with the Taoyuan District Court and worked with the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on executing the warrants.



Oven Wu used to sterilize surgical instruments. (NIA photo)

At the scene, a large number of stolen goods as well as medical and cosmetic devices were seized at the studio. Items found included hyaluronic acid, Botox, anesthetics, artificial prostheses, sutures, needles, scalpels, and laser hair removal devices.

Wu was arrested and transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for violations of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法) and Physician's Act (醫師法). In September, Wu's sentence was commuted to a fine of NT$360,000 and a requirement to undergo legal education.

According to the New Taipei City Specialized Operation Brigade, Wu married a Taiwanese citizen and came to the country in 2005. While working as a dishwasher, she studied eyebrow tattooing and cosmetology.



A cheap hair removal device made in China worth NT$36,000, while Taiwan-made version would cost NT$190,000. (NIA photo)

In 2017, she first set up a private cosmetic surgery studio in Vietnam. In October 2021, she moved the studio to Taiwan and used Facebook to share images of procedures being conducted on customers to advertise her services.

Wu had about 10 customers per month, most of whom were also from Vietnam. Each month, she made approximately NT$500,000, and by the time the illegal operation had been shut down, she had made more than NT$3 million.

When questioned by police, Wu confessed she had been operating illegally and said the fees were not publicized and quotations were only provided when prospective customers inquired through direct messages. For example, the price for an injection of 300cc of hyaluronic acid for breast augmentation was NT$100,000, while the price for lip augmentation surgery is NT$16,000.

She also admitted that she would start with a high price and let the customers haggle for a lower price. The New Taipei City Specialized Operation Brigade warned new immigrants to exercise caution when seeking cosmetic surgery and to only visit clinics that are licensed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.



Items seized from Wu's studio. (NIA photo)