SL Aesthetic Clinches Xeomin Highest Achiever Asia Pacific Award

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 12 October 2022 - SL Aesthetic Clinic is pleased to have received The Xeomin Highest Achiever Asia Pacific at Merz Aesthetics 7th Golden Record Award (GRA) on 28 September 2022. Given to the leading providers of XEOMIN®, this award is meant to recognise and thank SL Aesthetic Clinic for their efforts. This is the second year SL Aesthetic Clinic has won this award, the first being in 2021.





Dr. Kelvin Chua, Founder and Medical Director of SL Aesthetic Clinic, shared his appreciation for the award. "We're delighted to receive the XEOMIN® Highest Achiever Asia Pacific Award as the top user for South East Asia (including Vietnam and Philippines). This award reflects our wealth of experience administering XEOMIN® treatments here in Singapore. We would like to express our gratitude to Merz Aesthetics, the distributor of XEOMIN®, and the GRA organiser for this acknowledgement."



Founded in the 2000s, SL Aesthetic offers a variety of FDA-approved, CE-marked, or HSA-approved minimal to non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments in Singapore. This includes their offering of XEOMIN®, a pure type of botulinum neurotoxin that can help treat skin issues such as wrinkles and frown lines.



XEOMIN® is the only type of purified botulinum neurotoxin type A that is free from complexing proteins. This leads to less development of antibodies and reduced incidence of reaction and tolerance to the effects of neurotoxins. Produced in Germany, it was developed to help improve the appearance of frown lines between the eyebrows and crow's feet around the eyes. XEOMIN® can temporarily reduce the frown lines as it acts on nerve endings in muscles to prevent muscle fibres from contracting.



With this award, SL Aesthetic Clinic remains aligned with its ultimate objective, which is to enable those seeking beauty treatments to develop into the best version of themselves. For more information, you can visit SL Aesthetic Clinic’s official website or contact them at + 65 6235 3246 .



Hashtag: #SLAesthetic



About SL Aesthetic Clinic: