Taiwan customs seizes Vietnamese pork zongzi, slaps heavy fines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Customs officials at the Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday (Oct. 6) impounded smuggled pork zongzi from Vietnam with warnings of hefty fines on importers.

A total of eight parcels containing pork zongzi (glutinous rice dish) weighing 90.1 kilograms were intercepted at the airport for violations of meat import rules as Taiwan strives to stave off the African swine fever, according to the Customs Administration.

The parcels were delivered via express by different senders and to different recipients, as an investigation is being conducted to identify who was to blame, per Agriharvest. Customs brokers risk having their licenses revoked if they are found to be accountable.

The first nine months of 2022 saw Taiwan seize 60 undeclared meat packages from the Southeast Asian country, weighing 82.4 kilograms. Most of the confiscated items were sausages and mooncakes, said the Customs Administration.

Importing pork products, regardless of the amount, incurs a prison term of seven years and/or a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$94,164) pursuant to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases (動物傳染病防治條例), the Customs Admnistration warned.

With Taiwan opening up on Thursday (Oct. 13) and the 11.11 Single’s Day sales approaching, the authorities are sounding alarms to the public against attempts to bring in meat products or face heavy penalties.