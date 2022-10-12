Body of Taiwan premier's 'Ace Editor' found in Tamsui River

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) core staff was found dead on the bank of the Tamsui River on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

At 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of the public found the body of a man lying on the bank of the Tamsui River in Shuhong Ecological Park in New Taipei City's Wugu District, reported ETtoday. When police arrived at the scene, they cordoned off the area and began to gather evidence.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma or invasive wounds found on his body. Relatives and friends soon rushed to identify the body, and it was soon confirmed to be 29-year-old Chou Chia-hung (周家鴻).

The man was considered to be a confidant of Su and described as the Cabinet's "Ace Editor." The Cabinet has also confirmed the death of the staff member.

Chou, who lived near the Taipei Bridge in New Taipei City's Sanchong District, allegedly revealed his plan to commit suicide early on Sunday morning (Oct. 9), reported UDN. Relatives and friends immediately reported his intentions and disappearance to Sanchong police.



Chou during an appearance on Hit FM. (YouTube, Hit FM screenshot)

After reviewing surveillance camera footage, Chou was last seen alive near the Taipei Bridge. However, a search that had been carried out over the weekend failed to locate him.

As prosecutors have ruled out foul play in his death, Chou's body has been returned to his family. His last words found on his computer explained how to manage his belongings and who to contact.

Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) on Tuesday said Chou had committed suicide a few days ago due to "personal reasons." Lo said that the sudden disappearance of his "precious life is deeply regrettable."

Su thanked Chou for his hard work and dedication during his lifetime and expressed deep condolences to his family, according to Lo. The premier also instructed his colleagues in the government to fully assist the family in making funeral arrangements.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.