Inaugural ‘Global Chinese Language Media Summit’ opens in Taipei

Opening ceremony highlights press freedom challenges brought by China

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/12 10:26
Taiwanese media leaders open the first Global Chinese Language Media Summit organized by the Overseas Community Affairs Council.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ‘2022 Global Chinese Language Media Summit’ co-organized by the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) and Central News Agency (CNA) opened on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in Taipei.

The summit, featuring the theme, “News is News — new trends, new media, new future,” was attended by over 200 guests consisting of domestic and international journalists as well as industry, government, and academia representatives. The first day’s schedule included four panel discussions, in which media leaders analyzed industry issues, and a masterclass that saw seasoned Taiwanese and foreign media professionals offer ideas and suggestions for Chinese-language media’s development.

The second day’s events include award ceremonies for the “Filming Taiwan” short film competition and the Chinese Language Journalism Award for Overseas Media.

At the opening ceremony, OCAC Deputy Minister Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) said within a global environment, Taiwan’s fourth estate has become not only robust and mature but also an influential part of democratic society. Radio Taiwan International Chair Lai Hsiu-ju (賴秀如) said the biggest challenge Chinese-language media currently face is pressure from the Chinese government, which bribes and absorbs media companies and programs to spread disinformation.

Public Television Service Chair Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝) said Chinese-language media is an important factor in helping overseas Taiwanese fit in with local communities while being up-to-date with news in their home country. Meanwhile, CNA Chair Liu Ka-shiang (劉克襄) lauded the summit’s events for presenting domestic and international media companies the chance to interact and exchange views, fully demonstrating how the media thrives in a free, rule-based country.
