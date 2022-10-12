Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Tuesday.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent 158 Chinese military aircraft and 44 naval ships around Taiwan so far in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of 11 Chinese aircraft on Oct. 11. (MND image)