Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux.

The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new jobs connected to the expansion by Deere & Company will have an average annual salary of more than $47,000.

The company will retain 311 existing jobs in Louisiana, including 284 jobs at the Lafourche Parish facility.

“This investment by Deere & Company demonstrates not only the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector, but the resilience and recovery of the Bayou Region,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The state says the expansion involves the development of a new production line and upgraded equipment for manufacturing medium-chassis cotton harvesters that will replace existing models built in China.

The company expects production of the new cotton harvesters to begin within two years and to reach full capacity by 2025.

The state says it offered Deere an incentive package including a performance-based grant of up to $1 million and the services of a state recruitment and training program.