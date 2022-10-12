Who are we? Hawks looks to answer a perplexing question

ATLANTA (AP) — Over the summer, Nate McMillan was recognized by an Atlanta Hawks fan during a routine visit to the doctor. But another person in the waiting room had no idea who he was.

When told that McMillan was the coach of the city's NBA team, the woman asked, “Who are the Atlanta Hawks?”

McMillan wasn't offended by the question. In fact, he thought it was very poignant.

“Who are we?” McMillan repeated. “Two years ago, we go to the Eastern Conference finals, Last year, we finished ninth and have to go through the play-in tournament."

Indeed, after coming up two wins shy of the NBA Finals for the first time since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1968, the Hawks took a major step backward.

Nagging injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak that took out much of the roster, and an atrocious defense left the Hawks playing catch-up the entire year.

Atlanta earned a return to the playoffs with a pair of wins in the play-in tournament, but that provided only a brief respite to an up-and-down year.

The Hawks went down meekly in the first round, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

Now, McMillan is trying to figure out which season more accurately reflects his team.

“Who are we? Who do we want to become? How are we gonna get there?” he asked again. “We have to establish and create our identity. The last two seasons are now behind us. This is a new year, a new opportunity, a new challenge.”

The front office resisted calls to totally overhaul the roster, but the Hawks did make a major move they hope will improve two areas of concern.

Atlanta surrendered three first-round draft picks to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray is a stellar defensive player and also provides another offensive option when teams focus on Hawks star Trae Young.

Young had a memorable season statistically, becoming only the second player after Tiny Archibald to lead the NBA in total points and assists. But he was largely ineffective against the swarming, switching Heat in the playoffs.

Young looks forward to playing more with the ball in someone else's hands, though it may be a bit of adjustment to share the ball-handling load with Murray.

“I'm so locked in on winning a championship,” Young said. “Nothing else.”

MURRAY'S NEW ROLE

The Hawks' big addition will likely play more of a supporting role in Atlanta, but he's eager to make it work.

Murray averaged a career-best 21.1 points and 9.2 assists in his final season with the Spurs.

“I ain't trying to step on no toes,” he said. “They have a great thing going here. Trae earned the rights of who he is to this organization. I'm coming to help.”

STILL HERE

Considering how much trade speculation has swirled around John Collins, it's rather surprising that he's still lining up at power forward for the Hawks.

Collins has handled the uncertainty like a pro, McMillan said, and the Hawks are confident he can still be a key player at both ends of the court.

“He's ready to roll,” McMillan said. “Everybody gets talked about. So you can't worry about that. A lot of times it's good that other teams have interest in you.”

YOUNG GUNS

The Hawks are hoping to get bigger contributions from a pair of first-round picks.

Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 overall selection in 2020, has already become a key backup. McMillan wants him to expand his game even more, comparing him to Miami's Bam Adebayo.

Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 pick in 2021, spent much of his rookie season in the G League but has already taken a big leap during his limited opportunities with the Hawks.

“He walks differently," McMillan said. “It seems like he's really matured in just a year’s time. He knows that he's got to battle and compete for those minutes.”

CONTRACT YEAR

Injury plagued De'Andre Hunter is heading into a contract year and eager to show he's worthy of a big-money, long-term deal.

McMillan doesn't expect the uncertainty over his future in Atlanta to affect Hunter's play.

“He's focused on trying to help this team win,” McMillan said. “He doesn't have concerns about the contract or putting up big numbers. The only number he's concerned about is the win column.”

BROTHER ACT

Brothers Justin and Aaron Holiday have been reunited in Atlanta.

They played a couple of seasons together for Indiana, and now are being counted on to bolster the Hawks' bench.

"You can't pass up these moments," Aaron said. “They don't come along that often.”

