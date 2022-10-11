Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/11 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93
Washington 1 4 0 .200 90 128
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 86 106
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR

Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28

Minnesota 29, Chicago 22

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

New England 29, Detroit 0

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15

Tennessee 21, Washington 17

San Francisco 37, Carolina 15

Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10

Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17

Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17

Monday's Games

Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.