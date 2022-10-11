Taiwan Open of Surfing starts Nov. 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing will take place at Jinzun (金樽) Harbor in Taitung County from Nov. 12-20, and registration for the competition will start at noon on Wednesday (Oct. 12) via the World Surfing League's (WSL) website.

This year’s Taiwan Open of Surfing will include the World Surfing League's (WSL) Shortboard Qualifying Series (QS) events for women (QS5,000) and men (QS3,000), which will be the WSL’s last QS event this year, Taitung County Deputy Commissioner Wang Chih-hui (王志輝) said in a press conference on Tuesday. Wang added that the event is sure to attract participation from the most promising international athletes, and spectacular performances from them are expected.

According to WSL’s website, the Qualifying Series is a set of seven independent regional tours that determine which up-and-coming surfers qualify for the global Challenger Series.

“With the opening of Taiwan’s borders, we welcome international surfers to come back to Jinzun, Taitung after two years without international contestants,” Wang said. “Actually, many people fell in love with Taitung and even decided to live there after going there to surf. This year’s WSL event in Taitung is an important stop for both men’s and women’s divisions.”

The press conference released a video recorded by promising Australian surfer Jarvis Earle, who says he is looking forward to coming to Taitung. He will exchange surfing techniques with Taiwan’s athletes and demonstrate his surfing skills under the sponsorship of Red Bull, according to a press release.

There will be some free activities for spectators as well, including a surfing simulation on land for women, according to the release.

For more information about the surfing contest, visit the Taiwan Open of Surging's Facebook, Instagram accounts, or website.



The venue of the 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing – Jinzun (金樽) Harbor in Taitung County



(Instagram, taiwanopenofsurf video)