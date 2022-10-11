Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan Open of Surfing starts Nov. 12

Competition registration begins at noon on Wednesday via WSL's website

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 20:10
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/taiwanopenofsurfing/?__cft__[0]=AZWEefsTyOEoz3a3mFiRNzbbagQ_FT5X5z843cjwjxqVZO25M7s6EeJIlBSR10iRbf-WnV1-UUu55020A0C1PvxgzxpWw6wRSD0GtEjxm6Yh2wd9DxNSWf7ftp4Yq1EU5SPewl6f6v2SHswiBNdS3vOEdvQrXe5Kqt2bd2N_OzDLzDtonRRhHcwhwXYfFTgVCFA&__tn__=kC%2CP-R" role="link" tabindex="0">臺灣國際衝浪公開賽 Taiwan Open of Surfing</a> photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing will take place at Jinzun (金樽) Harbor in Taitung County from Nov. 12-20, and registration for the competition will start at noon on Wednesday (Oct. 12) via the World Surfing League's (WSL) website.

This year’s Taiwan Open of Surfing will include the World Surfing League's (WSL) Shortboard Qualifying Series (QS) events for women (QS5,000) and men (QS3,000), which will be the WSL’s last QS event this year, Taitung County Deputy Commissioner Wang Chih-hui (王志輝) said in a press conference on Tuesday. Wang added that the event is sure to attract participation from the most promising international athletes, and spectacular performances from them are expected.

According to WSL’s website, the Qualifying Series is a set of seven independent regional tours that determine which up-and-coming surfers qualify for the global Challenger Series.

“With the opening of Taiwan’s borders, we welcome international surfers to come back to Jinzun, Taitung after two years without international contestants,” Wang said. “Actually, many people fell in love with Taitung and even decided to live there after going there to surf. This year’s WSL event in Taitung is an important stop for both men’s and women’s divisions.”

The press conference released a video recorded by promising Australian surfer Jarvis Earle, who says he is looking forward to coming to Taitung. He will exchange surfing techniques with Taiwan’s athletes and demonstrate his surfing skills under the sponsorship of Red Bull, according to a press release.

There will be some free activities for spectators as well, including a surfing simulation on land for women, according to the release.

For more information about the surfing contest, visit the Taiwan Open of Surging's Facebook, Instagram accounts, or website.

Taiwan Open of Surfing starts Nov. 12
The venue of the 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing – Jinzun (金樽) Harbor in Taitung County


(Instagram, taiwanopenofsurf video)
Taiwan Open of Surfing
Taitung
Jinzun

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourist's road rage leads to unrest, angry crowd on Taiwan's Lanyu Island
Tourist's road rage leads to unrest, angry crowd on Taiwan's Lanyu Island
2022/10/09 14:03
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
2022/10/07 14:26
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
2022/10/01 09:37
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
2022/09/23 10:23
Photo of the Day: Track warped by 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Track warped by 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan
2022/09/21 16:26