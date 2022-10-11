Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City will not change the name of the Anping Old Fort, but only the name of the Dutch-built 17th-century structures inside the compound, the Ministry of Culture said Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Experts from National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) started researching the location last year and came to the conclusion that two buildings, known as Taiwan City and Fort Zeelandia, were actually part of one structure, CNA reported.

As a result, the two will now be known as one unit as the remains of “Fort Zeelandia,” the ministry said. However, the whole complex will retain its familiar popular name of “Anping Old Fort.” The area is located in the Tainan City district of Anping.

The fort was built by the Dutch East India Company between 1624 and 1634, during the period of Dutch rule over Taiwan.