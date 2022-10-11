Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan

Anping Old Fort will retain its popular name

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 17:50
Anping Old Fort in Tainan will keep its name. (CNA, Tainan City Government photo)

Anping Old Fort in Tainan will keep its name. (CNA, Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City will not change the name of the Anping Old Fort, but only the name of the Dutch-built 17th-century structures inside the compound, the Ministry of Culture said Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Experts from National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) started researching the location last year and came to the conclusion that two buildings, known as Taiwan City and Fort Zeelandia, were actually part of one structure, CNA reported.

As a result, the two will now be known as one unit as the remains of “Fort Zeelandia,” the ministry said. However, the whole complex will retain its familiar popular name of “Anping Old Fort.” The area is located in the Tainan City district of Anping.

The fort was built by the Dutch East India Company between 1624 and 1634, during the period of Dutch rule over Taiwan.
Fort Zeelandia
Anping Old Fort
Anping District
Tainan City
Ministry of Culture
Dutch history in Taiwan
Dutch East India Company

RELATED ARTICLES

Family of 4 rescued from fire in south Taiwan
Family of 4 rescued from fire in south Taiwan
2022/10/08 15:58
Formosa Forevermore: ‘Star Peter Pan’ on exploring Taiwan’s night sky
Formosa Forevermore: ‘Star Peter Pan’ on exploring Taiwan’s night sky
2022/10/07 10:29
Taiwan Army training helicopter makes emergency landing
Taiwan Army training helicopter makes emergency landing
2022/10/06 15:52
Formosa Forevermore: Taiwan’s father of wildlife documentaries talks conservation
Formosa Forevermore: Taiwan’s father of wildlife documentaries talks conservation
2022/09/29 17:40
Taiwan VR film wins top prize at Venice Biennale film fest
Taiwan VR film wins top prize at Venice Biennale film fest
2022/09/11 14:47