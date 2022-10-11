US House delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Oct. 11) welcomed a four-member U.S. House delegation consisting of Representatives Brad Wenstrup, Seth Moulton, Michael Waltz, and Kai Kahele.

All four representatives serve on the House Armed Services Committee and other military and intelligence-related subcommittees. Wenstrup and Moulton will each lead a mini-delegation during the visit, according to MOFA,

From Oct. 11-13, the group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Deputy Trade Representative Jen Ni-Yang (楊珍妮) to discuss Taiwan-US relations, regional security, and economic and trade issues. Wu will host a special banquet for the delegation.

All four representatives called on the Biden administration to include Taiwan in the first wave of vaccine donations, support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, and negotiate a free trade agreement with Taiwan, according to MOFA. They also urged the inclusion of the East Asian democracy into the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Wenstrup was a co-sponsor of the act aptly named “To express the sense of Congress on interoperability with Taiwan,” while Moulton helped introduce the Taiwan Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, per MOFA.