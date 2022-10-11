Museum shows off Taiwan flag which went to the moon on Apollo 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Natural Science (NMNS) in Taichung has put pictures online of the Taiwan flag which went to the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969, UDN reported Tuesday (Oct. 11).

A case containing the flag and a few specimens of moon rocks were shown to the public on the occasion of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day Monday (Oct. 10), UDN reported.

After the flight, United States President Richard Nixon donated the flags which had traveled on board the spacecraft to the respective nations, with pieces of moon rock sent to the 50 U.S. states, its territories, the United Nations, and its 135 member countries.

Taiwan’s flag had originally been kept at the Academia Sinica’s Institute of Physics but was transferred to the NMNS in 1994. The pieces of lunar rock were reportedly 4.6 billion years old, revealing a link with the age of Earth, academics said.

While netizens responded positively to the publication of the photos, they also expressed the wish to see the flag and the rocks with their own eyes. However, the NMNS said on the Facebook page that the items were being kept under wraps inside a storage facility and that there were no plans for the time being to show the presents from the U.S. to the public.