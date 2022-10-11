Alexa
Canadian parliamentarian lauds Taiwan as 'beacon of stability'

Judy Sgro says Taiwan is 'important stakeholder' for Canada

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 17:00
Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair Judy Sgro and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair Judy Sgro and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair Judy Sgro praised Taiwan as an “important stakeholder” for Canada during a speech at the Presidential Office on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

“It is a two-way street, not a one-way street,” Sgro said, describing Taiwan-Canada ties. Taiwan is a “beacon of stability” and a strong economy, she added.

“Watching your constituents and seeing their pride that they have and what their government and your ministers and your deputies have achieved, I think has been remarkable,” the parliamentarian told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

She thanked Tsai for “standing strong” and “being a beacon of hope” to many people. She also commended the president for not being afraid to stand up for others.

With regard to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Sgro said the Taiwan Friendship Group and other Canadian parliamentarians hope Taiwan can join “sooner rather than later.” “Taiwan, in my opinion, has demonstrated a very solid record on complying with the CPTPP,” she said.

Sgro also expressed optimism about a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA). The lawmaker said she was “pleased” when Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and Taiwan Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) held exploratory talks in January.

The lawmaker said it would be great for Canadian and Taiwanese businesses “to have that kind of investment opportunity there” in order for both nations to move forward. So far, talks have been progressing well, she said.

Sgro highlighted the importance of peace and stability and said, “Taiwan demonstrates all of that.”
Taiwan
Canada
Judy Sgro
Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group

