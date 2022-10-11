Alexa
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics sees September sales hit new record

Consolidated sales for first three quarters came in at NT$278.78 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 16:11
Delta Electronics. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Power components supplier Delta Electronics Inc. on Monday (Oct. 10) said its September sales hit a record high.

Delta Electronics said it recorded NT$36.93 billion (US$1.16 billion) in sales for September, representing a 5% increase from the month before and a 35% year-on-year increase, according to CNA. The company added that it was the fourth month in a row of record monthly sales.

The company said that in September, power supply and electronic components accounted for 59% of sales, while infrastructure work made up 28% and automation products 13%.

Delta said third quarter revenue hit NT$106.25 billion, representing an 18% increase from Q2. The company said that consolidated sales for the first three quarters came in at NT$278.78 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21%.

Delta Electronics added that it expects sales growth to continue into November on the back of continued robust demand.
