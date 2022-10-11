UK intelligence chief warns against China’s use of satellites, digital currencies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the United Kingdom’s top intelligence officials said his country faces a “sliding doors moment in history” as China poses a threat to the world with its use of modern technologies including satellites and digital currencies, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Sir Jeremy Fleming, the director of Government Communications Headquarters, the U.K.’s intelligence, cyber, and security agency, was expected to make the statement in a speech scheduled for Tuesday at the defense and security think tank, the Royal United Services Institute.

While other countries have mostly used technological advances to improve the lives of their citizens, China’s efforts have been based on fear, the Telegraph quoted the official as saying. The CCP lives in fear of its own citizens, freedom of speech, and free trade, the intelligence chief said.

Sir Jeremy warned that China might be building a satellite system that could monitor the movements of individuals from space, while a centralized digital currency of its own could shield it from sanctions if it attacked Taiwan, the Daily Mail reported. He described the plan as one of the lessons Beijing learned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The BeiDou satellite navigation system can not only be used to track people around the world, but eventually, it will have the ability to attack and neutralize satellites from other nations, he said. Technology exported to more than 120 countries has been fitted with the system, per the Daily Mail.