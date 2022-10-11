Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

7-Eleven Taiwan stops offering disposable takeaway holders

Customers advised to bring reusable bags, cups for purchases of meals and drinks

  170
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 15:35
7-Eleven Taiwan no longer offers free disposable food carriers. (7-Eleven Taiwan photo)

7-Eleven Taiwan no longer offers free disposable food carriers. (7-Eleven Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s major convenience chains, 7-Eleven, announced it will stop providing free takeout and coffee carriers starting Wednesday (Oct. 12).

At present, disposable, non-woven fabric-made holders for coffee and microwaved meals are offered free. However, amid rising environmental awareness and the company’s waste-reduction initiative, they will no longer be available at the chain’s 6,500 stores across Taiwan after stock runs out.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags and containers. They can still ask for more durable types of meal and cup carriers but will have to pay for them, per UDN.

It is estimated that the measure will help reduce 354 tons of plastic per year, amounting to 711 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, wrote CNA.

The convenience store giant led local retailers in halting the practice of giving away plastic straws in 2019, which cut the waste of 450 million straws per year. Earlier this year, it installed a PET bottle recycling machine at the branch on Orchid Island, or Lanyu, in a move to promote low-plastic travel and the protection of the oceans.

Already, 7-Eleven has joined the government-led campaign to reward customers NT$5 (US$0.16) to NT$7 for buying drinks with their own cups. The company said it has gone a step further by inventing a new type of plastic bag that uses 10% fewer plastic materials and resorting to packaging materials for over 20 food items that save up to 45% of plastics.
plastic
7-Eleven
non-woven fabric
disposable
PET
recyling
carbon dioxide
waste

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan paper company markets 100% recyclable food packaging products without plastic lining
Taiwan paper company markets 100% recyclable food packaging products without plastic lining
2022/09/08 17:47
Convenience stores on Taiwan’s outlying islands lead in waste reduction
Convenience stores on Taiwan’s outlying islands lead in waste reduction
2022/09/05 12:27
Pet birds in Taiwan need better care amid reports of injuries
Pet birds in Taiwan need better care amid reports of injuries
2022/08/31 10:14
Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose
Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose
2022/08/29 12:23
Taipei’s move to ditch plastic cups may create another recycling disaster
Taipei’s move to ditch plastic cups may create another recycling disaster
2022/08/11 10:09