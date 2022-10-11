Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

China Airlines' Pokémon plane full as Taiwanese rush to reopened Japan

Weekly flights to and from Japan, South Korea increased from 30 to 130

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 15:17
China Airlines' "Pikachu Jet CI" that flies between Taipei and Tokyo was full of travelers visiting Japan following its announcemen...

China Airlines' "Pikachu Jet CI" that flies between Taipei and Tokyo was full of travelers visiting Japan following its announcemen... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Japan loosens COVID-19-related entry restrictions beginning Tuesday (Oct. 11), China Airlines has doubled the number of scheduled flights in response to the sharp increase in demand.

UDN reported that aside from allowing individual foreign tourists to enter the country, Japan also relaunched its visa-free entry program for short-term travelers. The decision was described as “a light at the end of the tunnel” for airlines and the tourism sector.

China Airlines was cited as saying that beginning in October, it increased its northeast Asia flights, which included routes between Taiwan and Japan as well as South Korea, from 30 per week to 130. Overall, it doubled the number of all of its flights.

The company reported “multiplying” bookings for flights to Japan after Taiwan and Japan announced their loosened border control policies. On Tuesday, five China Airlines flights took off from the Taipei Songshan Airport to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, as well as from Taoyuan International Airport to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Nagoya.

Of the five flights, the Pokémon-decorated plane dubbed the “Pikachu Jet CI” that flew from Taipei Songshan Airport to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was the most popular. The passenger plane that seated 180 was completely full.
China Airlines
tourism
Japan
reopening
Pokemon
Pikachu

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
2022/10/09 17:32
‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
2022/10/08 15:48
Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
2022/10/07 16:30
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
2022/10/06 17:05
Taiwan considers adding direct flights to Prague
Taiwan considers adding direct flights to Prague
2022/10/06 16:04