Taiwan condemns Russian missile strikes in Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan blasted Russia’s missile strikes that hit civilian structures across Ukraine on Monday (Oct. 10), calling them a violation of the UN Charter's principle of resolving disputes by peaceful means.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute and expressed condolences to the Ukrainian families who lost loved ones in the attack. The “bloody and inhumane attack” has shown the world the evil nature of Russia’s authoritarian government and its illegal expansionism, MOFA said, adding that it was “a wanton abuse of human rights.”

Taiwan supports the democratic community’s unanimous opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and vows to jointly protect the rules-based international order to maintain global peace and stability, MOFA said. It urged Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and resolve disputes through peaceful and rational dialogue.

The ministry said Taiwan will continue fulfilling its duties “as a member of the international community,” and will deepen cooperation with like-minded countries. It also pledged to aid Ukraine and restore peace to the country as soon as possible.

Russia fired more than 84 missile and air strikes on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine, killing at least 14 people and wounding 97, according to a CNN report. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the Ukrainian military intercepted 56 of the missiles and drones, per CNN.