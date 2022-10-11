Taiwan adds 41,364 local COVID cases, BA.5 makes up 90% of new infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 41,364 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Oct. 11), 74 imported cases, and 36 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period last week, but the sharp decrease was attributed to fewer screenings during the three-day national holiday that ended Monday.

At Tuesday's press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, reported that among 124 PCR-based pool testing for COVID-19 diagnosis of local cases performed last week, 89.5% were infected with Omicron BA.5 and the rest with BA.2. The new infectious variant BF.7 was not detected among the sampled local and imported infections last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 25,473 males and 22,193 females, with the genders of 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,719 cases, followed by 5,657 in Taichung City, 4,392 in Kaohsiung City, 3,959 in Taipei City, 3,836 in Taoyuan City, 3,153 in Tainan City, 2,543 in Changhua County, 1,299 in Pingtung County, 1,103 Yunlin County, 1,052 in Yilan County, 1,000 in Miaoli County, 999 in Hsinchu County, 809 in Chiayi County, 767 in Hsinchu City, 714 in Nantou County, 606 in Keelung City, 599 in Hualien County, 522 in Chiayi City, 255 in Taitung County, 207 in Kinmen County, 157 in Penghu County, and 16 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths announced on Tuesday included 21 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 33 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 23 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 28 to Oct. 8.

A man with cancer in his 30s was the youngest death recorded Tuesday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Imported cases

The 74 imported cases included 49 males and 25 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,945,018 cases, of which 6,650,328 were local and 35,524 were imported. So far, 11,620 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.