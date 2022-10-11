UMC founder calls for normalization of Taiwan's name, 'two-state theory'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) pushed for more systematic usage of the name "Taiwan" by the government and called on the Taiwanese people to unite to support the "two-state theory."

On Monday (Oct. 10), Taiwan's National Day, Tsao issued a statement in which he asserted that in order to achieve Taiwan's normalization, the Taiwanese people should unite to promote four tasks, reported Liberty Times. The first is to support the "two-state theory," which was devised by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) as a foil to the "one China" policy that describes the two sides of the Taiwan Strait as having a "state-to-state relationship."

Second, he said the people must condemn the "one China" discourse because it is based on the antiquated thinking of the Chiang Kai-shek era which claimed all of China under the Republic of China (ROC), while the People's Republic of China (PRC) considers itself the rightful ruler of China and believes the ROC must be destroyed. Tsao said there are Taiwanese who treasonously agree with Beijing's notion of "one China," while international audiences misunderstand the Taiwanese usage of "one China" to mean that Taiwan is a part of the PRC's territory.

Third, Tsao said that the rectification of Taiwan's name should be carried out and enshrined in the constitution. He said that in order to clarify the country's status and avoid being confused for being a part of China, its name in the constitution should highlight the name "Taiwan" and downplay the name "China," as such elements are vestiges of the Chinese Civil War.

Fourth, he urged the strengthening of defense awareness among the Taiwanese people, in hopes of enabling them to become citizen soldiers who can use artificial intelligence to develop Taiwan's asymmetrical combat capabilities. Tsao argued that Taiwan proper is easy to defend and difficult to attack, and the strength of the U.S. and Japanese navies and air forces is far superior to that of China.

He said that the Taiwanese people need only to strengthen their unity, "share the same bitter hatred of the enemy," join forces with the U.S. and Japan, and win the support of all free nations. Tsao cited the expression, "Don't expect the enemy not to come, be prepared to annihilate it" to ensure stability and peace in Taiwan.

Tsao closed by pointing out that the last two lines of the American national anthem are "the land of the free and the home of the brave." He then called on Taiwanese people to aspire to make Taiwan "the land of the free and home of the brave" forever.