Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 10) held its annual National Day parade, which included marching bands, military aircraft maneuvers, martial arts demos, and Indigenous dances, among other displays.

Performances kicked off at 8:55 a.m. in front of the Presidential Office to mark the 111th anniversary of the Wuchang Uprising against the Qing Dynasty in 1911. The rebellion ultimately led to the fall of the Qing Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China on Jan. 1, 1912.

At 10 a.m., President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered her official National Day address before the crowd. This year's theme was "Defending the Nation Together" and included an international contingent of participants.

This included the award-winning Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School Band, known as the Orange Devils, which are the first foreign contingent to perform in National Day festivities. At 8 p.m., a fireworks display and drone performance was held for 45 minutes near the National Palace Museum's Southern Branch in Chiayi County.



Confetti falls on audience. (CNA photo)



Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)



President Tsai gives thumbs up. (CNA photo)



Military marching band. (CNA photo)



Member of Taiwan's Honor Guard. (CNA photo)



CH-47 Chinook carries Taiwan flag. (CNA photo)



Chinook seen carrying Taiwan flag in front of Presintial Offic. (CNA photo)



Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team fly past Shin Kong Life Tower. (CNA photo)



Orange Devils take part in parade. (CNA photo)



Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)



Orange Devils hop as they play Super Mario Bros. theme song. (CNA photo)



AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over Chiang Kai-shek Memorial. (CNA photo)



Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)



Honor Guards of Taipei First Girls High School. (CNA photo)



Honor Guards of Taipei First Girls High School. (CNA photo)

Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)



Martial artists from Tainan perform weapons demo. (CNA photo)



Martial artists from Tainan perform weapons demo. (CNA photo)



Members of Honor Guard toss rifles. (CNA photo)



Members of Honor Guard toss rifles. (CNA photo)



Indigenous group performs during parade. (CNA photo)



Indigenous group performs during parade. (CNA photo)