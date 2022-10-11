Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade

Taiwan's Double Ten Day parade featured Indigenous tribes, honor guard, martial artists, and Kyoto's Orange Devils

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 11:34
Scenes from Taiwan National Day parade. (CNA photos)

Scenes from Taiwan National Day parade. (CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 10) held its annual National Day parade, which included marching bands, military aircraft maneuvers, martial arts demos, and Indigenous dances, among other displays.

Performances kicked off at 8:55 a.m. in front of the Presidential Office to mark the 111th anniversary of the Wuchang Uprising against the Qing Dynasty in 1911. The rebellion ultimately led to the fall of the Qing Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China on Jan. 1, 1912.

At 10 a.m., President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered her official National Day address before the crowd. This year's theme was "Defending the Nation Together" and included an international contingent of participants.

This included the award-winning Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School Band, known as the Orange Devils, which are the first foreign contingent to perform in National Day festivities. At 8 p.m., a fireworks display and drone performance was held for 45 minutes near the National Palace Museum's Southern Branch in Chiayi County.

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Confetti falls on audience. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
President Tsai gives thumbs up. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Military marching band. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Member of Taiwan's Honor Guard. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
CH-47 Chinook carries Taiwan flag. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Chinook seen carrying Taiwan flag in front of Presintial Offic. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team fly past Shin Kong Life Tower. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Orange Devils take part in parade. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Orange Devils hop as they play Super Mario Bros. theme song. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over Chiang Kai-shek Memorial. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Taiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Honor Guards of Taipei First Girls High School. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Honor Guards of Taipei First Girls High School. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day paradeTaiwan Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Martial artists from Tainan perform weapons demo. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Martial artists from Tainan perform weapons demo. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Members of Honor Guard toss rifles. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Members of Honor Guard toss rifles. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Indigenous group performs during parade. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Highlights from Taiwan's National Day parade
Indigenous group performs during parade. (CNA photo)
National Day
Double 10 Day
National Day parade
parade
National Day celebration
National Day gala
Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School Band
Orange Devils

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan National Day Gala in Taoyuan, free entry to Double Ten celebration on Sunday evening
Taiwan National Day Gala in Taoyuan, free entry to Double Ten celebration on Sunday evening
2022/10/09 18:04
US chairwoman Eddit Bernice Johnson, Japanese lawmakers visit Taiwan ahead of National Day
US chairwoman Eddit Bernice Johnson, Japanese lawmakers visit Taiwan ahead of National Day
2022/10/08 17:51
‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
2022/10/08 15:48
US officials send best wishes to Taiwan at National Day event in Washington
US officials send best wishes to Taiwan at National Day event in Washington
2022/10/06 16:27
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
2022/10/06 11:15