Taiwan foreign ministry holds Double Ten Day reception

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a Double Ten Day reception at the Taipei Guest House on Monday (October 10).

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and his wife hosted the event, inviting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. and his delegation, as well as other diplomatic envoys to Taiwan, according to a foreign ministry press release. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) specially invited local, artisanal food businesses, including Xiwei Peninsula Antenna Shop, Lee Dong Taro Cakes, Taiwan Head Brewers, and Bai Shui Tofu Pudding.

Using seasonal fruits, agricultural products, seafood, and other ingredients, the food producers presented traditional cuisine in an innovative way, showing the profound connection between the Taiwanese and the land and sea.

U-Theatre, Gu Mu Special Theater, Taoshan Elementary Children’s Choir, and Danceology were also invited to give a first-ever joint performance meant to demonstrate Taiwanese resilience amid the pandemic and other challenges. It also conveyed Taiwan’s ability to move toward a bright future together with the international community, per MOFA.

In addition to performances, paper sculptures were set up, depicting Taiwanese night market snacks and delicacies, people watching sports events, and cross-border travel. “In the post-pandemic era, people can resume exchanges and interactions like before, bringing Taiwan closer to the world,” MOFA said.