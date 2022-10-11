Alexa
Video shows fire break out in southern Taiwan factory

Fire started at recycling plant in Tainan City's Xinshi District on Monday morning

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 10:13
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video has started to surface of a fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Tainan City early on Monday (Oct. 11).

At 6:38 a.m., the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau received a report that a fire had broken out at a plastics recycling plant in Xinshi District. For unknown reasons, stacks of many flammable recyclables such as plastic sheets and plastic pellets caught fire, which firefighters are using foam to extinguish, reported UDN.

The fire bureau dispatched 11 vehicles and 17 firefighters to the scene. Due to the intensity of the fire and excessive heat, firefighters have not yet been able to extinguish the blaze.

However, no injuries have been reported and no one is believed to be trapped in the facility. Firetrucks and crews are continuing to arrive on scene.

The exact cause of the fire and the amount of property damage are being investigated.

