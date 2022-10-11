Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 10).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including six Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Monday.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent 147 Chinese military aircraft and 40 naval ships around Taiwan so far in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of eight out of 26 Chinese aircraft on Oct. 10. (MND image)