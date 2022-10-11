Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry

LONDON/NEW DELHI - News Direct - 11 October 2022 - Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.



The partnership will enable customers across the government and corporate sectors to streamline business operations, boost efficiency, and improve customer experience by leveraging leading-edge technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), BIM (Building Information Modelling), Digital Twins, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), Construction Wearables, Robotics, Metaverse, and Internet of Things (IoT).



Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, "The construction industry contributes 13% to the global GDP, and is required to continuously re-invent and innovate to become more efficient and address cost burdens. The industry has taken valuable strides in digitization, and the many examples of successes have increased the demand for next-gen technologies. Tech Mahindra and SoftTech aim to build more sustainable and responsible solutions for social and environmental impacts within AEC (Architecture-Engineering-Construction) space. An innovative online inspection-approval system, ERP solution for the real estate and construction industries, an online building information model, etc. are among the strengths of our partnership".



The partnership will further strengthen Tech Mahindra's market position in the construction industry and empower organizations with seamless implementation and integration of digital solutions across departments, functions, and the workforce at the desk and on the field. Tech Mahindra and SoftTech will also work towards cross-skilling their resources through training programs for knowledge sharing on various tool implementations, scaling applications, etc., thereby creating a skilled talent pool for innovative and scalable solutions.



Vijay Gupta, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at SoftTech, said, "We believe that the construction industry is at the cusp of undergoing a complete digital transformation, and our partnership with Tech Mahindra creates a great platform to cater to the needs of the industry. With Tech Mahindra's industry-leading expertise in the manufacturing segment, the company has succeeded to scale the business upwards to cross a billion-dollar run-rate. We are confident that this, combined with their deep-tech capabilities in 5G and Metaverse, will provide our products scalability in terms of customer base and technical know-how, which will help deliver more value to international construction and infrastructure clients."



Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra's focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.



Hashtag: #SoftTech



About SoftTech

SoftTech offers innovative products and services to help drive digital solutions in the infrastructure and construction industry. Founded in 1996, SoftTech, a publicly listed entity in NSE and BSE, is equipped with 25+ years of industry expertise. SoftTech has empowered digital transformation in the construction and infrastructure industry through innovative software products. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with robust frameworks. SoftTech's solutions are designed to drive higher productivity, increased efficiency, and substantial cost savings and help clients achieve their sustainability goals. SoftTech is powered by over 500 professionals including technologists, AEC specialists, and subject matter experts who drive our innovations and deliver value to customers. With a presence across India, US, UK, Singapore, and MENA, SoftTech has deeply engaged with clients to help them sustain and enhance their competitive edge by fundamentally transforming the status quo. More than 600 organizations and over 100,000 users are supported by SoftTech. More than 1 million building permits have been approved through SoftTech solutions covering more than 1 billion+ sq ft area. With 'CIVIT' as a platform, SoftTech has combined decades of deep domain understanding and solutioning to offer a suite of products that cater to the complete construction project life-cycle – starting from plan to permit to build and then operate.



Company Website

https://softtech-engr.com



About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.



We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.



Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com



