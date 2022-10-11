Alexa
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Shock waves from magnitude 5.9 temblor felt across Taiwan proper

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/11 03:37
Map of magnitude 5.9 temblor. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 3:24 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 59.3 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 17.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and Yilan County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, and Taoyuan City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taichung City, Taitung County, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication.
