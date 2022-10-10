NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 14 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 27 14 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 Ottawa 8 5 3 0 10 28 30 2-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 Columbus 8 4 2 2 10 26 22 4-0-0 0-2-2 2-1-2 Washington 6 4 1 1 9 17 12 2-0-1 2-1-0 2-1-0 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 15 18 3-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 16 15 3-0-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 16 14 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 6 3 3 0 6 17 19 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 20 22 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 3 1 5 15 18 1-2-0 1-1-1 2-2-0 Florida 6 2 4 0 4 14 23 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16 1-1-1 0-3-0 0-2-1 Tampa Bay 5 1 4 0 2 9 19 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Montreal 8 0 6 2 2 18 31 0-5-0 0-1-2 0-4-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 7 6 1 0 12 27 12 3-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0 St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 29 21 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 25 20 4-0-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Winnipeg 6 4 1 1 9 21 16 2-0-1 2-1-0 0-0-0 Vegas 7 4 2 1 9 27 21 3-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Seattle 6 4 2 0 8 18 12 3-0-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Anaheim 7 4 3 0 8 23 21 3-0-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 19 18 3-1-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18 2-1-0 1-1-1 2-1-1 Los Angeles 7 3 3 1 7 21 22 2-2-0 1-1-1 3-3-1 Vancouver 7 2 3 2 6 16 26 2-0-2 0-3-0 1-3-2 Dallas 7 2 5 0 4 14 24 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 Chicago 6 1 5 0 2 6 22 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 14 28 0-2-0 0-4-1 0-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.