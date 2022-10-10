NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|20
|14
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|27
|14
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|Ottawa
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|30
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|26
|22
|4-0-0
|0-2-2
|2-1-2
|Washington
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|17
|12
|2-0-1
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|24
|11
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|18
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|16
|15
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|14
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|19
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|20
|22
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|18
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|Florida
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|14
|23
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|16
|1-1-1
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|9
|19
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|8
|0
|6
|2
|2
|18
|31
|0-5-0
|0-1-2
|0-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|27
|12
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|6-1-0
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|29
|21
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Edmonton
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|20
|4-0-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|16
|2-0-1
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|21
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Seattle
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|12
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|Anaheim
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|21
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Calgary
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|19
|18
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|18
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-1-1
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|22
|2-2-0
|1-1-1
|3-3-1
|Vancouver
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|16
|26
|2-0-2
|0-3-0
|1-3-2
|Dallas
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|14
|24
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|Chicago
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|22
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|Arizona
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|14
|28
|0-2-0
|0-4-1
|0-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.