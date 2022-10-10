Taiwan sweeps Sydney International 2022, claims all five golds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s badminton players swept the Sydney International 2022 by claiming all five titles in the finals on Sunday (Oct. 9).

Sung Shuo-yun (宋碩芸), the first seed and world number 58 from Taiwan, defeated fellow compatriot Chen Su-yu (陳肅諭) in three sets, 17-21, 21-16, 21-14, to claim her first victory since her win at the Norwegian International in November 2019.

Last week, Sung pulled off a stunning performance in the semifinals of the Canadian Open by eliminating Olympic champion and former world number one Carolina Marin of Spain to advance to the final.

Sung’s impressive run in Sydney continued into the women’s doubles as she won her second gold alongside Yu Chien-hui (余芊慧) by beating compatriots Chang Ching-hui (張淨惠) and Yang Ching-tun (楊景惇) in two sets, 21-16, 21-11.

Yang and Chen Xin-yuan (陳信遠) beat another Taiwanese team formed by Chang and Po Li-wei (柏禮維) in the mixed doubles final, 21-19, 21-15, to claim the title.

In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) claimed the title by defeating Singapore’s Jia Wei Joel Koh, 21-11, 12-21, 21-10. “In the first game, I played really fast, and Jia Wei didn’t adapt quick enough until the second game, so I had to change the way I played to manage the win,” Lin said, according to a report on the event's website. “I am here to improve my ranking and I will work hard to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.”

In the men’s doubles, second-seeded Taiwanese brothers Lee Fang-chih (李芳至) and Lee Fang-jen (李芳任) put Canadian top seeds Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura to the test and finally smashed their way through to the finish line, winning in three sets, 21-12, 16-21, 21-16.

“We tried to attack more and whenever we could in the third game to win. We knew that our fellow teammates had all won, so we felt the pressure to win, as we know people always remember the champions,” said Lee Fang-chih.