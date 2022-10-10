Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man drowned in southern Taiwan river while trying to save friend’s life

Pingtung County personnel responded to emergency call in Niujiowan River in Majia Township

  570
By Associated Press
2022/10/10 19:17
(Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services photo)

(Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung man died of drowning on Sunday (Oct. 9) after he tried to save the life of a female friend who accidentally fell into a deep pool in a river in Taiwan’s southern county of Pingtung.

Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services said Monday that the bureau’s personnel responded to water rescue calls in the Niujiowan River in Majia Township on Sunday afternoon, CNA reported.

When the rescuers arrived at the scene, they immediately pulled the victim up onto the bank but found that he had lost vital signs. The rescuers administered CPR on him right away and then rushed him to a local hospital.

The hospital pronounced the man deceased after giving him emergency treatment. The victim was later identified as a 36-year-old surnamed Chou Huang (周黃).

Police said that Chou Huang, along with more than 10 relatives and friends, went to have fun in the water in the Niujiowan River on Sunday, but a female friend accidentally fell into a deep pool, per CNA. Seeing what had happened, Chou Huang and his friends immediately jumped into the water to rescue the female friend, who was successfully rescued. However, Chou Huang drowned in the process, per CNA.
Niujiowan River
drowning incidents
drowned
Pingtung

RELATED ARTICLES

Banned by China, Prague Philharmonia to perform in welcoming Taipei
Banned by China, Prague Philharmonia to perform in welcoming Taipei
2022/10/03 17:58
Two people drown at Kenting beach in southern Taiwan
Two people drown at Kenting beach in southern Taiwan
2022/09/07 16:42
Indian media observe military exercises in south Taiwan
Indian media observe military exercises in south Taiwan
2022/09/07 15:50
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
2022/08/22 17:36
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
2022/08/20 17:06