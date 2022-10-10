Man drowned in southern Taiwan river while trying to save friend’s life

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung man died of drowning on Sunday (Oct. 9) after he tried to save the life of a female friend who accidentally fell into a deep pool in a river in Taiwan’s southern county of Pingtung.

Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services said Monday that the bureau’s personnel responded to water rescue calls in the Niujiowan River in Majia Township on Sunday afternoon, CNA reported.

When the rescuers arrived at the scene, they immediately pulled the victim up onto the bank but found that he had lost vital signs. The rescuers administered CPR on him right away and then rushed him to a local hospital.

The hospital pronounced the man deceased after giving him emergency treatment. The victim was later identified as a 36-year-old surnamed Chou Huang (周黃).

Police said that Chou Huang, along with more than 10 relatives and friends, went to have fun in the water in the Niujiowan River on Sunday, but a female friend accidentally fell into a deep pool, per CNA. Seeing what had happened, Chou Huang and his friends immediately jumped into the water to rescue the female friend, who was successfully rescued. However, Chou Huang drowned in the process, per CNA.