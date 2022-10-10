Photo/Video of the Day: 'Orange Devils' rock Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The biggest hit at Taiwan's annual National Day rally on Monday (Oct. 10) in Taipei City was a Japanese marching band called the "Orange Devils."

Known for the high precision of their movements, Kyoto Tachibana High School Band was the first musical group to perform at the nation's Double Ten celebrations. They did a 12-minute show in front of the Presidential Office and President Tsai Ing-wen (擦經文).

They wowed onlookers and many local media outlets featured them as the story of the day. They marveled at the fact they could carry instruments weighing up to 10 kilograms, and play note perfect, while dancing so vigorously and in formation at all times.

The band is nicknamed the “Orange Devils” because of its trademark orange costumes and winning ways at marching band competitions all over the world. The band's motto is: “Full of energy, smiles and dreams.”

According to a SETN story, the students start practice every school day at 7 a.m. and do an extra three hours later in the day. They practice after school hours, at weekends and in the holidays. They also do training to improve strength and stamina.

The band was founded by professor Hisashi Hiramatsu in 1961 and has traditionally taken on students from the school's Wind Music Club. In addition to appearing at competitions, they are in demand as performers at J-pop concerts and major events.









Kyoto Tachibana High School Band performs at Taiwan's Double Ten in Taipei. (CNA photos)







Kyoto Tachibana High School Band. (SETN screenshots)