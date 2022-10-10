Alexa
American musician Lauv shows 'crazy love' to Taiwan

Lauv loves dried instant noodles and other Taiwanese snacks

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/10 19:30
Lauv shares his top Taiwanese snack on TikTok. (Screenshot, Lauv TikTok)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American musician Lauv shared his favorite Taiwanese snacks and showed love for Taipei, after performing at the Space Port music festival on Saturday (Oct. 8).

Ari Staprans Leff, stage name Lauv, performed at Taiwan’s three-day "Space Port" event featuring well-known international artists, such as Dutch DJ W&W, Jay Park, and South Korean pop star HyunA. The festival ended at Dajia Riverside Park on Monday.

During Lauv's quarantine in Taiwan, his agent, Universal Music Taiwan, prepared a box containing famous Taiwanese snacks, including cream puffs, the crunchy chip “Lonely God,” and pineapple shortcake. The singer shared his thoughts on TikTok after his performance.

Lauv and "Lonely God." (Screenshot, Lauv TikTok)

On a scale of one to seven, Lauv’s favorite is dried instant noodles and the process before eating them won a ten out of seven. “I am an instant noodle guy and love instant noodles.”

Lauv also highly graded the Hsiao Kuatai wafer roll (小瓜呆脆笛酥) and I-Mei’s milk cream puff for their texture. As for the chips called “Lonely God,” Lauv joked that the name fits him.

Before he tried the gummy chocolate balls, he was nervous about the combination of chocolate and grapes. Still not a fan after trying, he described the experience, “it feels like bouncy balls in your mouth.”

The artist left Taipei on Sunday for another music festival in Seoul. Before departing, Lauv shared Beyonce's tune "Crazy Love" on Instagram Story, writing "why is this stuck in my head? It's how I feel about Taipei." Many fans left comments about hopefully seeing him again soon.

Lauv expressed how he feels about Taipei through Beyonce's song. (Screenshot, Lauv Instagram)

Lauv and Taipei 101. (Screenshot, Lauv Instagram)
Lauv
music
Space Port
music festival
gig
Snacks
instant noodles
cream puff
wafer rolls
Universal Music Taiwan
concerts
musician
pop music

