Penguins for sale in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Pingtung County is selling off penguins.

A batch of 36 of the aquatic, flightless birds that usually live solely in the Southern Hemisphere are set for auction. According to an ETtoday story on Friday (Oct. 7), this is because of the success of the aquarium's breeding program.

About 10 penguin chicks are being born a year, but in order to maintain the appropriate density and welfare of the birds, the aquarium said it would sell off its extra birds. This got Taiwanese excited, per reports, and groups have been formed online to buy them.

Responding to the penguin mania, Chen Te-hao (陳德豪), deputy director-general of the aquarium, made it clear the birds would only be sold to registered individuals or organizations, according to state regulations.

"Penguins are not pets," Chen was quoted as saying. He added domestic and foreign aquariums will be considered first. Also, the aquarium will make sure the birds are well cared for.

The aquarium said there were 24 gentoo penguins, six chinstrap penguins, and another six Adelie penguins up for auction. They will preferably be bought as a batch rather than individually, since they are social animals and used to each other's company.

A sum of NT$1 million (US$31.5 million) is expected to open bidding, according to ETtoday.

The National Biology Museum and Aquarium in Checheng Township, on the northwest corner of Kenting National Park, is recognized as one of Asia's best aquariums. It opened in 2000 and has sharks, beluga whales, rays, and many other sea animals.