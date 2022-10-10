Lithuania wishes Taiwan Happy Double Ten Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry extended well wishes to Taiwan on the 111th Double Ten Day on Monday (Oct. 10).

In a tweet, the ministry said, “Happy Double Ten Day to all Taiwanese people! We look forward to strengthening our friendly ties!”

Taiwan-Lithuania trade and business relations have rapidly deepened since Taiwan set up a representative office in the Baltic nation’s capital in November 2021. “We are on a very good path with our cooperation and friendship. We are already achieving a lot,” Lithuania Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis said during a visit to Taiwan in September.

Zemaitis said he sees “a lot of potential” for high-tech cooperation between Lithuania and Taiwan and expressed hope that the two countries will have "mutual success and long-lasting" economic cooperation in the future.

The Lithuania trade office in Taipei opened last month and is headed by Paulius Lukauskas, a former advisor to the Lithuanian president. Commenting on this development, the vice economy minister said, “This is a very important step for both democracies.”

Lithuania has “very high expectations for economic cooperation” with Taiwan, he added.

During his visit, Zemaitis also attended the launch of the Taiwan-Lithuania Business Club, which will serve as a bridge between business groups from both countries and hold events discussing topics including the food industry, agriculture, laser technology, semiconductors, fintech, biotechnology, and space research.