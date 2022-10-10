President Tsai Ing-wen defends Taiwan's democracy on Double Ten Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China must not make “any misjudgment” when it comes to Taiwan’s democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her Double Ten Day address on Monday (Oct. 10).

“(Beijing) must not mistake that there is room for compromise in the Taiwanese people's commitment to democracy and freedom, and thus attempt to divide Taiwanese society by exploiting the fierce competition between our political parties,” Tsai said.

This strategy is not only unproductive for cross-strait relations but also creates a bigger divide between the two sides, the president said. As long as the dialogue is rational and equal and there is mutual respect, Taiwan will engage with China to come up with a “mutually agreeable arrangement” to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, she added.

Tsai warned that “armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides.”

The president said that Taiwan has implemented defense reforms and boosted its defense budget to bolster its national defense and survivability. Doing so sends a message to the world that Taiwan “will take responsibility for our own self-defense” and that it will “not leave anything to fate.”

She pledged to work with allies to uphold security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

In terms of actual military hardware, Tsai said Taiwan has been mass-producing missiles and naval vessels and obtaining mobile weapons that improve its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Tsai mentioned Taiwan’s newly established All-out Defense Mobilization Agency, which aims to enhance reserve training. “Protecting our territory and safeguarding our nation has never been the work of the military alone. Every citizen is a guardian of our nation,” she said.

Tsai also said she will continue deepening global cooperation and strengthen relations with democratic allies to help build democratic resilience, which she said is vital to safeguarding Taiwan.

Monday’s Double Ten Day celebration marked the 111th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China.