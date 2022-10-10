Taiwan reports 32,068 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 10) announced 32,117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 32,068 were local and 49 were imported, as well as 57 deaths.

The local cases included 14,844 males and 17,207 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 17 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 133 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 57 reported deaths, 35 were male and 22 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Forty-eight had a history of chronic illness and 36 had not taken three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Aug. 22 and Oct. 7 and died between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7.

The imported cases included 23 males and 26 females. They ranged in age from 20 to 90 and arrived between Sept. 11 and Sunday (Oct. 9). One arrived from Germany, while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 6,903,610 cases of COVID-19, including 35,455 imported, while 11,584 people have succumbed to the disease.