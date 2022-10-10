Alexa
Taiwan buffeted by northeast monsoon weather

Cloudy, windy, and rainy conditions are the norm, although there are some bright spots in central areas

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/10/10 13:08
Satellite image of Taiwan's weather conditions Monday. (CWB screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said northeast monsoon weather intensified on Monday (Oct. 10) and temperatures in the north and northeast dropped slightly, while there was intermittent rain.

Looking forward, Tuesday (Oct. 11) will be slightly cooler around the country, with temperatures dropping in the day to 24 degrees Celsius. However, the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu will be cloudy to sunny.

Also, there will be some brighter weather for the counties of Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Tainan toward the start of the week. From Thursday onward, however, it will be mostly cloudy and rainy everywhere.

The CWB warned of strong winds off Keelung and elsewhere around the country. As a result, there could be big waves in the southeast, including Kenting, Lanyu, and Green Island.

In the afternoon, Tuesday, there will likely be brief showers in the south and along the Central Mountain Ridge. Humidity is high overall, with 78% humidity registered Monday in Taipei’s Xinyi District.
