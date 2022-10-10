Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while a Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent 121 Chinese military aircraft and 36 naval ships around Taiwan so far in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of 12 Chinese aircraft on Oct. 9. (MND image)