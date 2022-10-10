Syniti Announces New Chief Revenue Officer & Chief Delivery Officer

Software and Services Industry Veterans Gordon Lam and Ryan Rodenburg Promoted to New Roles to Further Company’s Global Expansion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2022 - Syniti , a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced the promotion of two current senior executives to new global roles at the company: Gordon Lam will assume the newly created role of president and chief revenue officer (CRO), and Ryan Rodenburg will become president and chief delivery officer (CDO). Both will report to Kevin Campbell, chief executive officer.As president and CRO, Lam will lead Syniti's global sales, value engineering, marketing, alliances and customer success operations. He will be responsible for planning and executing a global strategy to drive the company's software-led services growth in collaboration with regional sales leaders, coordinating major system integrator alliances and ensuring the continued success and satisfaction of Syniti's long-term client relationships. Lam joined Syniti in 2019 to lead the company's APJ region, where he won multiple awards for leadership and innovation. A seasoned leader in sales, marketing and driving growth, he held various leadership roles at Fortune500 companies such as Microsoft, SAP and NetApp.As president and CDO, Rodenburg will oversee Syniti's global professional services organization, as well as its centers of excellence and global delivery centers. He joined Syniti from DMR, Inc., a data management services company he founded and served as CEO until its merger with Syniti in 2021. In his new role, Rodenburg will help drive world class consulting solutions across all regions for every Syniti client. He brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and SAP talent management to the position with a keen focus on driving a talent-first culture and building high-performance teams.These new global appointments follow Syniti's strong performance during the first half of 2022, including its highest revenue in history , as well as the launch of its next generation cloud-native Syniti Knowledge Platform, with major enhancements to its migration, matching and data quality components., said: "We are thrilled to promote Gordon and Ryan to these two key new roles. They bring impressive track records in driving software and services revenue, and in motivating the best talent in data to achieve great outcomes for our customers. Their leadership is critical to help us grow and scale Syniti as the foremost provider of enterprise data management solutions and to deliver on our robust pipeline for the remainder of 2022.", said: "Digital transformation isn't going anywhere, even in an uncertain market. Syniti's software and solutions are well positioned as the management of data becomes critical for the success of organizations' long-term transformation initiatives. The board is pleased to see the company promote key senior leaders to help steer current and future growth."Hashtag: #Syniti

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

