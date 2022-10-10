US lawmakers praise Taiwan's democracy amid Double Ten Day celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Jim Risch congratulated Taiwan for its democratic accomplishments ahead of the 111th Double Ten Day, which celebrates the founding of the Republic of China.

“Taiwan’s robust economy and steadfast commitment to democracy is admirable,” Rubio said in a statement on Sunday (Oct. 9). He pointed out that its status as an important ally of the U.S. is key to “preserving peace, promoting democracy, and providing stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Rubio said Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ramped-up aggression toward Taiwan highlights the necessity of supporting its sovereignty. The senator pledged to continue fighting for legislation that gives the nation the “critical technologies and training” it needs to protect itself against China, per the statement.

Risch called Taiwan a vital American partner in the Indo-Pacific and “a model of democracy in Asia,” in a statement on Saturday (Oct. 8). He said Taiwan has faced overwhelming pressure, both economic and military, from China.

“It is now more important than ever to support the people of Taiwan and their ability to choose their own future, and celebrate the achievements Taiwan has made in the areas of global health, technology, and democracy,” he said.

This year, a number of delegations, including from Palau, Canada, U.S., and Japan have come to Taiwan to attend the Double Ten Day celebration.