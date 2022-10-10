Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Houston 1

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Houston
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 13 (Baird), 8th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Puig, 3 (Grandsir), 31st; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 18 (Brugman), 32nd.
Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 11 (Alvarez), 70th.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.
Yellow Cards_Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 17th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 61st; Parker, Houston, 78th; Rodriguez, Houston, 90th+3.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Martin Caceres, Coulibaly Sega; Gaston Brugman, Douglas Costa (Efrain Alvarez, 66th), Marky Delgado (Victor Vazquez, 73rd), Riqui Puig; Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 66th), Raheem Edwards (Chase Gasper, 77th), Samuel Grandsir (Kevin Cabral, 73rd).
Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Corey Baird (Memo Rodriguez, 61st), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera (Nelson Quinones, 77th); Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 88th), Darwin Quintero (Hector Herrera, 61st).